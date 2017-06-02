New York Post | Dan Martin and George A. King III: Austin Romine fouled a ball off himself in the second inning of Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles. Though x-rays after the game came back negative, Romine was seen limping through the clubhouse with “a softball-sized lump high on his shin.” It seems like they going to try having Romine power through. If he can’t, the timing couldn’t be worse as Kyle Higashioka is on the disabled list with a rib injury.

CBS Sports: Aroldis Chapman is slowly working his way back from his shoulder injury. Chapman continued his rehab by tossing today, though he only tossed 15 times. He was, however, able to throw at a distance of 100 feet from flat ground. If all goes well and there are no setbacks, the Yankees are aiming to have Chapman throw a bullpen next week. Once the bullpens start, a timeline for his return will be clear.

Newsday | David Lennon: Welcome to the parallel universe that is the 2017 baseball season. In this universe, Michael Pineda is a good starter and Masahiro Tanaka is the Yankees’ least reliable one. After yet another bad start, neither the team nor Tanaka are sure what’s causing his problems but they’re going to try and fight through it to let him right the ship.

Forbes | Wayne McDonnell Jr.: A few days ago, Billy Witz of the New York Times reported that the Yankees were suffering significant losses in ticket and suite revenue. Because of these losses, the Yankees have been inspired to revisit their fan experience. Fans can already see changes to the stadium like the new outfield party decks and the Judge’s Chambers. These are good starts, but they need to do more. Matt Provenzano to suggested some ways for the Yankees to bring young fans to the stadium.

Cut4 | Andrew MEARNS: Brett Gardner got his 1000th career hit yesterday. Understandably, he wanted to keep the souvenir to remember this moment. The flaw in that plan was that the Blue Jays did not realize that the hit was of significance. Pitcher Marco Estrada didn't realize at first, but then threw the ball away to the other dugout. Fortunately for Gardner, the ball was returned to the Yankee dugout so no harm done.

