New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics: Luis Severino vs. Sean Manaea

The west coast trip has not gone according to plan for the Yankees. Last night's outing proved especially disastrous, as the team lost several players to injury. Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks are day-to-day with injuries to the abductor muscle and Achilles tendon, respectively. Those are two of the club's best hitters, losing them for any period of time will hurt.

In a flurry of roster moves, the Yankees placed Adam Warren on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. They also optioned Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A, as well as recalled Mason Williams and Kyle Higashioka. Williams slots in as the number nine hitter in what appears to be a spring training lineup. Now watch this squad rack up double-digit runs against Sean Manaea, because baseball makes sense.

As for Oakland, they get to bat against Luis Severino, the Yankees' best starter this season. He owns a 3.25 ERA with a 2.98 FIP. He's been quite good all year, and if the team wants to squeak out a victory tonight, it will likely be on Severino's back.

First pitch is scheduled for 9:35 PM. You can follow along locally on YES, while our out-of-market readers can watch on MLB Network.