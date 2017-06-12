Yankees @ Angels: Masahiro Tanaka vs. Alex Meyer



The Yankees are on the West Coast for seven days. Their first opponents are the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Masahiro Tanaka will take the mound against Alex Meyer for the start of this three-game series.

Tanaka was originally slated to start yesterday's game against the Orioles. He had his start pushed back due to the Orioles hitting really well against him. A lot of eyes will be on him tonight as he hopes to rebound from a string of terrible starts. Here's hoping a good outing against the Mike Trout-less Angels helps him figure out his mechanics.

Meanwhile, there doesn't seem to be anything wrong with the Yankees' offense as of late. The Bronx Bombers are living up to their nickname with some of the biggest and longest dingers we've ever seen. Please continue that tonight.