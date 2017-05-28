Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/28/17

Around the Empire

New York Daily News | John Harper: Dellin Betances has been thrust into the closer’s role due to Aroldis Chapman’s injury. Thus far, he has been exceptional. Shockingly, the lack of a “closer’s mentality” does not seem to be an issue with him. Some would say that he’s been pitching better than ever. On Wednesday, he made the Royals looks absolutely silly. Yesterday, he notched a five-out save against the Athletics. Perhaps Randy Levine, whom I really need to point out is the Yankees’ team president, should have not publicly made fun of him after the arbitration hearings were done. Perhaps he shouldn’t be team president. Per. Haps.

New York Post | Zach Braziller: First of all, I’d just like to say that I’m disappointed in the title of this article. The clear choice was “How Sabathia Got His Groove Back.” Now that the important matter is out of the way, CC Sabathia seemingly has said groove back. He started off swell then fell into a rough patch. That rough patch looks to be over. Over his past three starts, CC has only allowed three earned runs over 18 innings. He has also walked six batter while striking out 19. CC claims that the improvement in his cut fastball has lead to better results. Praise be.

Newsday | Brian Heyman: It’s safe to say that Aaron Judge has become a fan favorite in the Bronx. Judge shirseys seem to be all the rage in Yankee Stadium lately. If not for his decision to go to Fresno State, Judge might have been playing for the visiting Athletics. The A’s drafted Judge in the 30th round of the 2010 draft. Judge didn’t think he was quite ready for baseball just yet. It’s safe to say that we’re all happy with his ruling.

New York Post | Steve Serby: Here is a Q&A with Luis Severino. In this article, he talks about a variety of topics from meeting Pedro Martinez to his family. Well worth the read.

PageSix | Emily Smith: We’ve seen postseason AnalystRod and we’re currently seeing BoothRod. Next up will be NewsRod. Alex Rodriguez has signed a deal with ABC News to make scheduled appearances on shows like Good Morning America and World News Tonight. While this role will be limited in the beginning, A-Rod could potentially get more on-air time if he does well. Between this, his upcoming appearance on Shark Tank, and his regular Fox Sports contribution, A-Rod is becoming quite the TV personality. Still waiting for his future appearance on the Food Network.

