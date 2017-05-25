Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/25/17

Around the Empire

Newsday | Erik Boland: As PSA scribe Miles Park wrote about a couple of days ago, the Yankees have had the best outfield in baseball. It seems they will have to do without one of them for a bit. Jacoby Ellsbury made a spectacular catch in the first inning but ran hard into the wall, suffering a concussion and neck sprain. He will go on the seven-day concussion DL. It’s a good thing Aaron Hicks is hitting well lately. YES Network correspondent Jack Curry mentioned that Rob Refsnyder will possibly be called up to replace Ellsbury.

New York Daily News | Justin Tasch: Masahiro Tanaka’s last few starts have been the opposite of good. Yes, bad would be the appropriate word to describe given up fourteen runs and seven dingers over the past two starts. The Yankees are obviously hoping for a bounce back start from Tanaka this afternoon. The Yankees have not sent him for scans to see if he’s injured. Girardi says that he doesn’t want the radiation to turn him into Spider-Man or Superman. No really, that’s apparently a quote. I don’t know about Girardi, but I think having a pitcher with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men would be pretty ideal. It worked well with Mariano Rivera after all.

Baseball America | Kyle Glaser: It was evident after last season that Aaron Judge needed to make some adjustments. Judge talks about those adjustments in this article, specifically controlling his back hip while swinging. In Judge’s case, his hips don’t lie. We have seen the results of the adjustments he has made and they are fantastic.

New York Daily News: During Chris Carter’s at-bat in the 7th inning, a broken bat resulted in a young fan’s injury. Jason Zillo, the Yankees’ spokesman, said that the young fan was treated by stadium medics. Carter hopes to get in touch with the young fan to see how he is doing.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Finally, HOPE Week continues with a trip to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Tyler Clippard, Chase Headley, and Tommy Layne stopped by to watch Max Chwatko and Alex Travin tell jokes. “The Comedy Kids” are in third-grade and started telling jokes to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research, due to Max’s sister Scarlett having a brain tumor. They have raised more than $20,000 to date and the Yankees have donated $10,000 to their charity. A really heartwarming and touching story. HOPE Week is the best week.