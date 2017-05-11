Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/11/17

Around the Empire

MLB.com | Richard Justice: Your New York Yankees are back home after a pretty successful road trip to the NL Central. They will face the Houston Astros for a four-game series. These teams are two of the hottest and best teams in the majors right now. This has all the makings of a very exciting series, with quality pitching and young, homegrown stars on the field for both teams. There will, undoubtedly, be a picture with Aaron Judge next to Jose Altuve. If there’s not, people need to be fired. That’s all there is to it.

Newsday | Erik Boland: The Yankees are aware of how good the Astros have been and they are looking forward to the challenge. Thus far, they have done well against the better teams of the league. The Astros bring one of the best teams to the Bronx, in addition to former Yankees Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran. That should be interesting.

Sports Illustrated | Stephanie Apstein: Aaron Judge has been noticed by the rest of baseball. It’s kind of hard to miss him, due to the size and power. According to Judge, all he’d like to do is blend in, which is obviously tough for him. As for how he’s gotten notice, I’ll let the author’s own brilliant words describe it better than I could:

Judge hits them on pitches fast and pitches slow

He hits them on pitches high and pitches low

He hits them on pitches that break out and pitches that break in

He hits them on pitches that fly straight and pitches that have spin

Judge hits them here, he hits them there,

He hits home runs everywhere.

New York Daily News | Daniel Popper: The Wave. It’s silly, it’s controversial, it’s bad, it’s fun, it’s whatever. Everyone has their thoughts regarding the wave, from fans to players themselves. This article talks to a few players from both New York teams about the wave and their thoughts on the matter. Tyler Clippard, for one, is not a fan at all.

Sports Illustrated: Remember that awkward interview on CNBC that had Derek Jeter sit next to Alex Rodriguez? Turns out, Jeter was allegedly not too happy about the ordeal and sitting next to A-Rod according to ESPN’s Dan Le Batard. According to the Batard, the main reason was because Jeter was not told that he would be doing the interview with A-Rod in the first place. Whether that’s the fault of Jeter’s agents or CNBC remains to be seen. Either way, it’s long been known that Jeets and Rod don’t really get along anymore. This probably didn’t help matters.