MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees’ shortstop, Didi Gregorius, is officially coming back tonight against the Orioles. Ronald Torreyes has played well in his absence, but it’s nice to get Didi back in action. In other great news, Gary Sanchez is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Joe Girardi said he shouldn’t need too much time, so hopefully it won’t be long before we see him back in action.

CBS Sports | Matt Snyder: The Derek Jeter-Jeb Bush purchase of the Marlins might not be as done a deal as thought earlier. Commissioner Rob Manfred said yesterday that there are two groups still in the bidding for the Marlins and that MLB is working with both of them. Manfred also said that as soon as a deal is in place, they will make an announcement. Reports are swirling that even though Jeebs! won the bid, they are still working to secure the supposed $1.3 billion bid.

FanRag Sports | Evan Davis: In a past life, baseballs must have murdered Aaron Judge’s family because he’s out on a mission in this life to destroy every baseball that comes his way. After concerns as to whether or not he could hit MLB pitching, Judge seems to have figured it out. His power was never a secret nor in doubt, but the question was if he could learn to utilize it properly. Obviously the monster dongs have been great, but Judge has shown good control of the strike zone and making pitchers pitch him inside which he absolutely demolishes. #JudgeStrong

SB Nation | Grant Brisbee: If the Derek Jeter-Jeb Bush led group do end up as the owners of the Marlins, the franchise will finally have a chance to be a normal team. Even though there will be other owners part of the group, it’s Jeter who will be the face of the team. With one of the most recognizable figures leading the way, the Marlins have a few directions they can go, but will likely get the kind of stability it has been missing for so long.