Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/20/17

Around the Empire

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Stop reading this right now. Click on the link and watch the video. Then watch it at least five more times. Done? Good. Aaron Judge did that last night. A no-doubter monster shot. It went more than halfway up the left-field bleachers. It was the third-longest dinger in Yankee Stadium III’s history. Did I just post this so we can watch Judge’s HR again? Yeeeeeep! I could really stop the news right here, but I suppose more stuff happened yesterday.

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: Luis Severino is looking much better as of late. While he did wind up losing Tuesday’s game against the White Sox, for the majority of the game his pitches were downright filthy. Most importantly, as Austin Romine said, is that he’s throwing all three of his pitches with confidence. It’s still early and we have to see if he can keep the consistency, but it is very encouraging thus far.

Newsday | Laura Albanese: Gary Sanchez, the catcher who still wants you to know about him being Gary, made his first throws since the strained biceps injury that placed him on the DL. The good news is that he felt zero pain while doing so. That’s great to hear. Still, the Yankees are going to correctly take their time with his rehab and not rush him back. With Austin Romine holding down the fort extremely well, this helps make that decision so much easier.

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: Gleyber Torres went for an MRI yesterday to find out the severity of the soreness in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with a mild right rotator cuff tendinitis, which is definitely not as severe as they thought it could be. This is good. Torres has been placed on the 7-day DL and Joe Girardi doesn’t think that he’ll be gone for too long. For right now, we can all breathe.

Newsday | Laura Albanese: We reported a while back that former Yankee SS and blogging legend Derek Jeter was potentially looking to buy the Marlins with said sweet blogger coin. Now it looks like potential rival Jeb Bush, or Jeb!, could be partnering with Jeter to purchase the team from Loria. We’ll have to wait and see if Jeb! is willing to do things Jeter’s way. Perhaps their combined efforts could lead the Marlins to a renai2sance. I’m not apologizing for that.