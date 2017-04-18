Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/18/17

Around the Empire

Newsday | Anthony Rieber: Jordan Montgomery made his second major league start last night. This last start was even better than the first. All four pitches seemed to be working. Montgomery would earn his first major league victory. The fact that Montgomery is starting over one of the “potato bread” starters available during the offseason is a promising sign for the Yankees going forward. Here’s hoping that Gumby Nation continues to reward their faith in him.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Matt Holliday has been out the past couple of games due to a stiff lower back. Last night he returned with a show of power, crushing a ball well over the left field bullpen for a three-run home run. That massive dinger went 459 feet. Aaron Judge said that it was fun to watch, and he hit a massive dinger of his own. Dingers are fun.

Newsday | Laura Albanese: There is apparently no stopping Yankees’ third baseman Chase Headley. This April has been the absolute reverse of the previous April in which Headley did not have an extra base hit. This April has seen plenty of extra base hits, regular hits, and a few stolen bases here and there for Headley. Don’t stop.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Yankees reliever and UNC Alumni Adam Warren has been doing work this season. Much like the TarHeels season, that work has been good. Until tonight, Warren had not allowed a run. Or a hit. Or a man on base. He was having a perfect season. Warren did compete for the fifth starter position, but understands that he is more useful out of the bullpen right now. With how well he’s pitched thus far, “useful” is probably an understatement.