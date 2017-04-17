NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: If you’re wondering why Matt Holliday has been on holiday the last two days, it’s because he’s dealing with back stiffness. Girardi did say he was feeling much better on Sunday than he was on Saturday and was a possible option to pinch hit and should be a player today against the White Sox. After a strong start to the season, Holliday had been “slumping” a bit, so maybe his back had something to do with that.

New York Post | Steve Serby: Tonight’s starter Jordan Montgomery sat down with the Post and talked about his journey to the majors and a bit about his life. Pretty cool insight into the rookie’s life, he talks about how he convinces himself that he belongs in the majors and how he carries a chip on his shoulder because he’s always been told he’s not good enough. He also explains how he got the nickname “Gumby” and how he deals with the Yankees’ facial hair policy.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Chase Headley has stepped in and tried to offer Greg Bird some advice in regards to his early-season “struggles.” Headley spoke from experience after a miserable April in 2016, but just tried to help Bird keep things in perspective and help him remember that it’s still early in the season. Of course this was before Bird yesterday’s game where he finally looked like himself, reaching safely four times including a monster home run. Maybe Headley helped!

New York Daily News | Andy Clayton: Now we’ve reached the point of the news that I don’t want to write and you don’t want to read but here we are. We all know about the dark cloud that surrounds Aroldis Chapman (har har yes it only surrounds him because people bring it up) but the Yankees are fine just ignoring it. After an offseason where Hal Steinbrenner said domestic violence was something people “forget,” the Yankees made Chapman the face of October in their calendar giveaway this year. Why is this bad? October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Further illustrating how the Yankees are tone deaf on domestic violence.