Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/6/17

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Though the baseball season is over, baseball is still happening. The Arizona Fall League is going on and the Yankees have some promising prospects representing them, probably the most promising group of prospects coming from one team/organization. The most promising is probably Estevan Florial. Fans may remember Florial as one of the “hold ups” in the Sonny Gray trade, when Brian Cashman refused to give him up (and won).

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: I know you guys already know, but this is my first time doing the news since it was official so here goes: MASAHIRO TANAKA DECLINED TO OPT-OUT AND IS GOING TO STAY A YANKEE! YAY! Okay now that that’s out of my system, I can turn my focus to other potential free agents, much like the Yankees. The Yankees biggest potential free agent loss would now be CC Sabathia, but they may look to replace him with the likes of Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, or Shohei Otani if he posts.

FanRag Sports | Gary Phillips: Now that the Masahiro Tanaka will officially be back, the Yankees have six players set to be free agents: Sabathia, Todd Frazier, Matt Holliday, Michael Pineda, Jaime Garcia, and Erik Kratz and his 1.000 BA and 2.500 OPS. While we can’t rule anything out just yet, the chances are unlikely that any of them return outside of Sabathia. Though Sabathia recently said he wants to come back but even he’d understand if the Yankees don’t bring him back.