Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/5/17

Around the Empire

New York Daily News | John Harper: One day you’ll tell your grandchildren where you were when Masahiro Tanaka decided not to opt out of his contract with the Yankees. With that decision, Brian Cashman has a pretty solid rotation heading into the 2018 season. Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, and Jordan Montgomery are a great starting point. They could bring back CC Sabathia on a one-year deal. They might sign Shohei Otani in the offseason. They could take a Chance on Adams. Or Ninja Cash can surprise us all with something unexpected. The point is, he’s entering the offseason in a good position with Tanaka back in pinstripes.

New York Post | George A. King III: That good position is due to the fact that the Yankees do not have to go crazy to try and replace Tanaka. Oh wait, I kinda just said something similar to that in the previous paragraph. Damn offseason weekend link dumps. Well, read this if you want and carry on.

New York Daily News | John Harper: The Yankees made it to Game 7 of the ALCS. In a rebuilding year. They were rebuilding and they were a game away from the World Series. I had to repeat that because that’s pretty bunting amazing. What’s even amazing-ier is that their are more prospects on the way. Gleyber Torres is knocking on the door. Clint Frazier got a taste of the majors as well. Justus Sheffield is doing THIS:

I mean, hot diggity damn! They are set up very well for the coming years. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited.

New York Daily News | Bob Raissman: Joe Girardi recently gave an interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Some members of the NY media, including Michael Kay of the Michael Kay Show, felt snubbed and scorned by the former Yankee manager going to Ken instead of them. That’s a thing that happened.