Last week I asked PSA readers to share the offseason trades that they would like to see happen. One Yankees fan wanted to see the team focus on starting pitching, while another wanted to get rid of most of the veteran players. One reader wanted to ship off Jordan Montgomery and David Robertson, among other players. There was also an interesting discussion about whether it would be worth it to trade for Giancarlo Stanton. Disagree? It’s never too late to go back and share your thoughts.

Here’s this week’s prompt:

Who should be the next Yankees manager?

As we all know, Joe Girardi will not be returning as manager next year. The Yankees have also granted permission for all MLB teams to talk to their coaching staff (and Joe Espada has already departed). Do you think the Yankees should start from scratch with their coaching staff? Should they look inside or outside of the organization to replace Girardi? Head over to the FanPost section and let us know who you think should be the next Yankees manager, and who you would replace the coaching staff with, and why.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before Friday (November 10th) for your post to be considered.