Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/3/17

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: If the Yankees next manager is going to continue the tradition of Joes, it won’t be Joe Espada. Yesterday, the Astros announced they were hiring Espada to be their new bench coach. The Astros job opened after Alex Cora was hired to be the new Red Sox manager. Espada is likely to be a managerial candidate in the next few years, just not yet. Bench coach experience will certainly help.

New York Post | Kevin Kernan: While it stung to see the Astros win the World Series after beating the Yankees in the ALCS, some good did come of it. Former Yankees and MLB veterans Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann finally got World Series rings. In Beltran’s case it was especially deserving, as he’s had a potential Hall of Fame career. Beltran might choose to go out on top and retire after finally getting his ring, and managing might be in the cards for him one day.

FanRag Sports | Jon Heyman: It’s been a week since Joe Girardi was officially told that he wouldn’t be returning as the Yankee manager. There’s been a ton of speculation as to why he wasn’t retained and one of the biggest reasons that keeps coming back up is his inability to connect with players, especially the younger ones, and some disconnect with Brian Cashman. It seems Girardi especially had trouble connecting with Gary Sanchez and Dellin Betances, who confided in Brett Gardner and Todd Frazier instead.

New York Daily News | Brett Bodner: Han Solo, if you’re reading this you might want to stop now. I’m about to tell you the odds. Okay? Ready? Last chance...okay he’s gone now. As soon as the Astros won the World Series, Vegas got to work and put out the opening on odds for next year’s World Series. The Yankees, at 8/1, have the fifth-best odds to win next year’s World Series. The Dodgers (5/1), Astros (6/1), Cleveland’s Baseball Team (6/1), and Nationals (7/1) are the only teams with bettor odds.