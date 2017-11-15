Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/15/17

Newsday | Erik Boland: Gleyber Torres, y’all. Speaking at the GM meetings yesterday, Brian Cashman said that top prospect Gleyber Torres will have a chance to win the third base job out of spring training next year. Cashman said third base was Chase Headley’s “to defend” but looks like Torres could be coming sooner than expected. It’ll all depend on how he looks in spring after a lengthy amount of time off, but last year members of the organization said he was ready to go. #GleyberGood

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: Torres won’t be the only one competing for a job next spring. According to Cashman, Jacoby Ellsbury will have a chance to “compete” for a roster spot in the spring. Cashman announced that Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks, and Aaron Judge would be his starting outfield next year, so Ellsbury is going to have to earn a spot. This is most likely an attempt to get Ellsbury to waive his NTC. Cashman also noted that Clint Frazier is currently blocked, but is part of the team’s depth.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: While the Yankees coaching staff is expected too look different in 2018, there will at least be one familiar face there. Regardless of who the next manager is, it seems Larry Rothschild will return as the team’s pitching coach. It’ll be good for the Yankee pitchers to have some sort of continuity and if the Yankees go with a rookie manager, having someone with Rothschild’s experience and familiarity with the pitching staff could go a long way.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Cy Young Award winners are going to be announced tonight. The expectation is that one of Corey Kluber and Chris Sale will be the winner and the other will finish second. That leaves Luis Severino, who is a finalist for the award, to finish third. While the expectation is that he’ll finish third in voting, Severino actually has a solid Cy Young case himself, and even if he doesn’t win, he can be proud of his accomplishments and build off this year.

FanGraphs | Jeff Sullivan: Aaron Judge unanimously won the Rookie of the Year because he was the obvious choice. The award was decided in June and after that it was just formalities. Judge’s one of the reasons why many probably overlooked Jordan Montgomery, who wasn’t part of the 2017 plans until he impressed in spring training and ended up making 29 starts. He was solid, but unspectacular, which is why he only received one second-place vote and one third-place vote.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The Yankees manager search has cast quite a wide net. The latest to be linked to the open position is Dodgers’ third base coach, Chris Woodward. One interesting thing of note is that the Yankees supposedly want to cap the number of interviews they have at five or six, so if Woodward does get an interview he’d be candidate #5. Aaron Boone will interview tomorrow and Hensley Meulens on Friday.

Tweet Dump

There were a few other tidbits yesterday, so I’m just going to dump the tweets here. First, a quick Chad Green update from Cashman:

Cashman said Chad Green will be brought to ST as a starter with "the reliever situation as a fallback. But nothing certain yet. U can’t disregard how exceptional he was in the role he had but at the same time he didn’t find himself in that role because he was a failed starter." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) November 14, 2017

Then on the manager/coaching staff search:

Jim Leyritz called Brian Cashman to inquire about a Yankees coaching position and said Cashman told him he didn’t have enough experience. — Anthony Rieber (@therealarieber) November 14, 2017