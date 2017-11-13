Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/17

New York Daily News | Christian Red: CC Sabathia has repeatedly expressed interest in returning to the Yankees. He reiterated those feelings at a fundraiser hosted by Jorge Posada and his wife Laura over the weekend. Sabathia also said that he and the Yankees haven’t had any conversations yet, but understands it’s still early. He also says he understands if the Yankees choose not to bring him back. He said he’d go pitch elsewhere if the Yankees don’t want him back.

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: One of the reasons the Yankees may not have had any conversations with Sabathia yet is that they have another large vacancy to fill in the manager’s position. While Brian Cashman and his team have been focused and conducted interviews, the search is being put on hold for the GM Meetings in Florida. They will resume their search on Thursday when Cashman has another interview scheduled, though he declined to say who the interview is with.

FanRag Sports | Gary Phillips: Replacing Derek Jeter seemed like a daunting and extremely tough task before Sir Didi Gregorius came along. Gregorius has blossomed into one of the top shortstops in the league and his on-field success along with his winning personality (and tweeting) has won over the hearts of Yankee fans. The fact that they got him for a bag of balls is even better. Gregorius has proved himself and the Yankees should reward him by locking him in to a long-term deal.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The Braves are looking for a new general manager after the previous one led the organization in an international scouting scandal. One name that was floated around to lead this new era of Braves baseball was current Brian Cashman assistant, Jim Hendry. It looks like Hendry will be sticking around as former Blue Jays GM, Alex Anthopoulos, is now the favorite. The Braves first choice is Royals GM Dayton Moore, but they didn’t receive permission to speak with him.

I don’t even know how to headline this beauty

Aaron Judge wins his first career #SilverSlugger Award. A post shared by YES Network (@yesnetwork) on Nov 9, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

This is a few days old, but just recently discovered by the PSA staff. I need more of these in my life