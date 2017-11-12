Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/12/17

FanRag Sports | Jack Winter: Justus Sheffield was pulled from his start in the Arizona Fall League after taking a comebacker to the leg. It remains to be seen how serious of an injury it is, or if the team was just taking precautions. Sheffield was having an amazing run in the AFL, and was the started for the Fall Star game. Hopefully it's nothing too serious.

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees officially interviewed their second candidate for the opening manager position in Eric Wedge. Wedge previously managed the Mariners and the Cleveland Baseball Team. In talking to the media, Wedge described how this opportunity would be different than his previous spots and some things he would do differently. For instance, he said he wouldn’t criticize Gary Sanchez (or any player) publicly.

CBS | Sweeny Murti: While Wedge was the second person to interview the manager job, Rob Thomson was the first to officially interview. Thomson has been deemed the “safe” choice, and if the Yankees do decide to go with Thomson, he certainly has the experience and put in the time to deserve the opportunity. Thomson has been with the organization for the last 28 years and is highly regarded by anyone who is familiar with him.

New York Daily News | Christian Red: While Alex Rodriguez has started to win back many fans, his troubles are not behind him just yet. His former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, is going forward with a civil suit against Rodriguez. Scurtis is accusing A-Rod of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and civil conspiracy, stemming from a partnership in a real estate venture the two started in 2003, ACREI L.L.C.