Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/11/17

YES Network | Lou DiPietro: It’s official, ladies and gentlemen. The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters will post Shohei Ohtani this winter. One would assume that Brian Cashman will be all in on trying to acquire Ohtani this offseason. Why wouldn’t he be? Ohtani is 23, pitches really well, and also hit really well. Ohtani has expressed his desire to hit often, so he might consider DHing on an American League team instead just hitting whenever he pitches. The Rangers can spend the most in the international spending pool, followed by the Yankees and Twins. Get it done, Cash!

MLB Trade Rumors | Connor Byrne: It’s hot stove season and we’re serving up some baked fish. Giancarlo Stanton, the man who fuels the Marlins Dinger Machine with the souls of the baseballs he’s destroyed, will likely be traded this offseason. The newly Derek Jeter owned Marlins are looking to slash payroll and Stanton makes a lot of money. Like, a whole lot of money. Like, I want to make a fraction of that much money to do anything. The GM meetings are next week and talks are expected to heat up. The teams in the mix early, according to Jon Morosi, are the Red Sox, the Phillies, the Giants, and the Cardinals. That could heat up. I’m not saying I want the Yankees to get in on this, but the thought of Judge & Stanton back-to-back and a belly-to-belly in the lineup is NSFW.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees continue to search for a manager to lead them in 2018. Rob Thomson interviewed for the position on Thursday. It took six hours. Yesterday, Eric Wedge interviewed for the position. It also took six hours. I’m sorry. I’m just thinking of sitting in an interview for six hours and shuddering. Anyway, Eric Wedge was at the midges game in Cleveland, managing the Indians at the time. He has also spent time managing the Mariners. So, um, yay? Aaron Boone and Jerry Hairston Jr. are expected to interview for the position next week. I’ll let you all know when my interview is scheduled for.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: AL Rookie of the Year winner Aaron Judge had what many would call a decent rookie season. Adequate, I suppose. The humble Judge thinks that he is still a “work in progress” and that he can still improve on things like his defense, his baserunning, his hitting. Judge improving on hitting is a scary, NSFW thought. There’s a lot of that going on in this dump. Judge’s teammates had nothing but praise for every aspect of his game. You may be seated.

Note: I totally swiped today’s headline from Harlan