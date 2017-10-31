Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/17

Around the Empire

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: The search for the next manager of the New York Yankees rolls on. Many names have been mentioned, including Kevin Long, David Cone, Greg Kirkland, Tony Pena, Rob Thomson, and Greg Kirkland. Today we add another name to the list, one Raul Ibanez. Besides the “Raaauuuuuullll” chants from the Yankee Stadium crowd, this article goes further into why Ibanez should be considered for the coveted managerial position.

Newsday | Erik Boland: Joe Girardi’s contract officially expires today, as does the contracts of his coaching staff. Some of those staff members, like Rob Thomson, may very well apply for the manager’s job. There has been a lot of speculation that Rob Thomson might be the favorite for the position. Only time will tell, unless time is rounding third and heading home as the left fielder is already winding up to throw home. I kid I kid.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Another big question entering the offseason is whether or not Masahiro Tanaka is done in pinstripes. The World Series will end either tonight or tomorrow. Tanaka has three days after the conclusion to decide whether or not he is going to opt out. Personally, I hope Tanaka opts out of opting out. If he does opt out, I hope Cashman opts to give him a nice offer.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Earlier this month, former White Sox reliever Daniel Webb passed away due to an ATV accident. David Robertson, current Yankees’ reliever and Webb’s former teammate, has organized a fundraiser for Webb’s family. All proceeds and donations will go to help Melissa Webb with expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can visit D-Rob’s website www.highsocksforhope.com. Thank you.