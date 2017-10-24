Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/24/17

Around the Empire

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: The Yankees are young. Quite young. Some would call them the “Youngkees.” Not me though. I, for one, have way way more self respect than that. Anyway, the Youngkees that led the way this year are leading the way. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Luis Severino, are just the first wave of the farm. Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier could impact the team next year the way the aforementioned Youngkees. The future is looking very interesting.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Despite the bitter ending of the ALCS, the majority of Youngkee fandom seems to be pleased with how well the team did this year. You know who else is happy? Hal Steinbrenner. Of course, winning is the primary goal of his organization every single year. Why wouldn’t it be? Victory or not, the plan is working. Rebuilding is going better than expected and the fanbase is reinvigorated. Hal could see it. We can see it. This year feels like just the beginning of the Youngkees legend. Okay, I’ll stop now.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Luis Severino could feel the atmosphere. It was an incredible year for the young Yankee ace. While he did not have the finish he quite wanted, Severino says he learned a lot from the overall experience. I’m sure a lot of the team did as well.

The World Series is here. It’s the Astros vs. the Dodgers tonight at 8PM EST.