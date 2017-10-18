Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/18/17

Sports Illustrated | Jack Dickey: The Yankees roared back in yesterday’s game to even the ALCS 2-2 with a 6-4 victory. Masahiro Tanaka will take on Dallas Keuchel as the Yankees look to send the series to Houston with a one-game advantage. Some thoughts on the game last night like how the Astros’ bullpen melted down, Lance McCullers was randomly good, and how Joe Girardi did a solid job managing the game.

CBS Sports | Matt Snyder: Some more takeaways from last night’s game. This was the first time the Yankees overcame a four-run deficit to win a game since the Aaron Boone game in the 2003 ALCS. Also Judge seems to be finding his stroke at the right time with homers in back-to-back games plus a booming double yesterday and also that Sonny Gray just can’t seem to get any run support. It might be why Girardi until Game Four to use him.

Cut4 | Andrew MEARNS: The Yankees decided to start Austin Romine at catcher and DH Gary Sanchez yesterday. It was a cute plan in theory, but let’s put all thought of that to bed. When Romine was up in a crucial situation last night, Girardi rightfully elected to pinch-hit Chase Headley for Romine. Headley came through with a solid hit but then fell down on his way to second BUT still managed to beat the tag safely at second. It was weird and it was great and it was frustrating and it was awesome.

FanGraphs | Jeff Sullivan: I know we’re all on a high from Game Four, but let’s not forget that we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Game Three. That game showed us one of the weirdest home runs ever, courtesy of Todd Frazier. Some were calling it a cheap Yankee Stadium shot after the game, but after some thought, that’s being unfair to Frazier and that ball that sacrificed itself for the greater good.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Speaking of Game Three happiness, here’s some Game Three sadness: Dellin Betances. Sigh. It’s really upsetting what’s happened to Betances of late, and look no further than the man himself to find his biggest critic. Betances said he’s sick and tired of making his bullpen mates clean up his mess. Betances also appreciates Joe Girardi giving him a shot to work things out and understands why the manager doesn’t trust him right now.

MLB.com | Jim Callis: Remember last October when we were just salivating at AFL news because of Gleyber Torres? Now, did you realize the AFL was happening right now? It’s okay if you didn’t because you’re too caught up in the Yankees’ magical playoff run. Albert Abreu, acquired from the Astros in the Brian McCann, faced off in a pitching duel for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Abreu tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as the Scorpions won 10-1.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: With the Yankees in the midst of an amazing playoff run, the biggest thing everyone wants to talk about is the 2018 rotation, right? Well we’re going to talk about it anyway because it has the potential to be great. The Yankees have Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, and Jordan Montgomery locked in and then depending on what happens in the offseason they could potentially see some combo of CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, and/or Shohei Otani in pinstripes.

Didi Victory Tweet

#StartSpreadingTheNews yankees win all i want to say is ... THIS TEAM THOOO... WHAT A GAME!!! — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) October 18, 2017

BONUS: BABY DIDI

OMG this picture of little Didi pic.twitter.com/ArP2aUo2OX — assbutt (@nasboatOG) October 18, 2017

#WeAreGary